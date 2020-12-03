OCEAN CITY — Electric vehicle enthusiasts will find more places to recharge soon after resort officials this week approved a request to install more charging stations around Ocean City.

On Tuesday, City Engineer Terry McGean presented a request to approve more electric-vehicle charging stations at different locations around the resort. In addition, McGean presented a request to activate credit card payment capabilities at existing charging stations in the resort.

The request came from the Electric Vehicle Institute (EVI), which provides grants for the installation of the charging stations in Ocean City and other locations around the state and nation. Currently, there are two Level 2 charging stations at the Worcester Street municipal lot, two Level 2 charging stations at the Convention Center lot along with two Tesla charging stations and two Level 3 fast-charge stations. In addition, there are two Level 2 stations at the 100th Street lot and two more Level 2 stations at the 125th Street lot.

McGean explained EVI has requested the installation of four new Level 3 charging stations at either the Worcester Street or 100th Street lots. In addition, EVI is requesting the installation of credit-card payment capabilities at all of the Level 3 fast-charge stations in the city. He said the request comes with almost no financial commitment from the city.

“Currently, EVI pays to furnish and install the chargers along with grants from Tesla,” he said. “The town is only on the hook for the cost of the electricity, and we recoup that with the revenue from the premium parking fees.”

At all charging stations around town, Ocean City pays for the cost of the electricity needed to charge vehicles. However, in all cases, the consumer pays an extra $2 per hour to park in the spaces designated for the charging stations on top of the regular parking rates.

In addition, EVI has requested the activation of credit-card acceptance at the various charging stations. Currently, the existing charging stations in town do not have that capability. The existing Level 2 stations are not set up to accept credit card payments, while the Level 3 stations are equipped to accept credit card payments but have not been activated. After McGean’s presentation, the council voted unanimously to approve the requests.