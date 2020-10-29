Ocean City authorities are pictured on the beach Tuesday morning where a body was found in the surf. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives late this week were still trying to identify the deceased individual found on the beach at 14th Street early Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Public Works crews, who were surveying the beach due to the recent oil spill in Delaware, reported discovering the deceased body of an adult male in the surf off 14th Street. OCPD detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began an investigation at the scene to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Access to the beach in that area was closed off four hours on Tuesday morning. The deceased’s body was removed from the beach later on Tuesday afternoon and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim’s identity had not yet been determined and the results of the autopsy had not yet been determined, according to OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller on Thursday.

“I spoke with the detectives this morning regarding the 14th Street incident,” she said. “At this time, we are still trying to identify the gentleman. The investigation is ongoing, and we are waiting to hear back from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

Anyone that may have been in the area and believes he or she has information related to the case is urged to contact the OCPD at 410-723-6610. Callers may remain anonymous.