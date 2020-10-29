SALISBURY – A deferral of two capital projects could allow the county to pay for a roof replacement at its government office building.

Last week, the Wicomico County Council agreed to hold a public hearing to amend the capital budget for fiscal year 2021. Finance Director Pam Oland told county leaders the amendment would defer engineering evaluation at the old courthouse and permits and inspections for the government office building in order to fund a roof replacement project using pay-go funds.

“In the fiscal 2021 budget, the council approved funding for the roof out of general obligation bond new money,” she said. “In making the decision as to what was going to be bonded this year, the decision was this was not the best use of bond proceeds and that we would look at reallocating some pay-go money that had been allocated to other projects.”

Oland told the council the roof replacement project was a shared cost between the county and the City of Salisbury. With a total cost of nearly $188,000, the county’s portion for the project would come in at $93,880.

“We received favorable pricing, and that is why we are asking for this to move forward,” she said. “Plus, it is a needed repair to this building.”

Councilman Bill McCain agreed.

“I think it’s a very good decision and something that should be a pay-go project …,” he said. “I thank you for what you’ve done here.”

While he didn’t disagree with the amendment, Councilman John Cannon said he would like to see a breakdown of the county’s debt obligations.

“In the long term, I would like to personally see a breakdown of where we are and the sustainability of the county in our loans, pay-go and reserves,” he said. “We’ve had so many transfers in the last couple of years it would be comforting to know how sustainable all of our debt obligations are going to be over the next five to 10 years.”

After further discussion, the council scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.