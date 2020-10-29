Life-Saving Station Museum Presents Spirit Award To St. Mary Star Of The Sea

As part of History Week, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum presented its annual Spirit Award to St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. The award recognizes a person or organization that has made strides in preserving Ocean City’s cultural or natural history. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Hurley, Bunk Mann, Donna Santoni, Rev. John T. Solomon and Nancy Howard. Submitted Photos