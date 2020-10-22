WPS Adds Personal Finance Class To Curriculum

Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) added a new personal finance course to the Middle School curriculum this year. Thanks to Landmark Insurance & Financial Group’s generous donation of the Dave Ramsey “Foundations in Personal Finance” industry-leading financial curriculum, students are learning basic banking and life skills needed to thrive in today’s economy. The class is taught by WPS Director of Human Resources Heather Parsons, who has a BS in Organizational Management, a minor in HR, a MBA, SHRM-CP and PHR certifications, combined with more than 20 years of experience in human resources and banking. Parsons is pictured with seventh grader Sydney Todorov. Submitted Photos