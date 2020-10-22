Major John J. Andrews (U.S. Army, Ret.), a member of Ocean City American Legion Post 166, celebrated his 101st birthday while residing at the Berlin Nursing Home on Sept. 16. The post had hoped to celebrate with him in person but the covid pandemic restrictions prevented any gathering. Not to be outdone, the post arranged with staff at the facility to celebrate with Andrews outdoors on Oct. 13 at the nursing home. Andrews is the oldest member of the post. Andrews joined the US Army in 1938, served during World War II in North Africa, France and Germany. He retired in 1961 with 23 years of service.