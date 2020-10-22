FENWICK ISLAND – With approval to license the facility’s interior for alcohol sales and consumption, the connections of a new Fenwick Island hotel now await a state commissioner’s decision regarding a second-floor pool deck.In a seven-hour-long public hearing Tuesday, the Delaware Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (OABCC), headed by Commissioner John Cordrey, granted… Read more »
NEWARK – Worcester County's public schools continue to gradually return students to classrooms.Worcester County Public Schools remains in Stage Two of its Responsible Return model as COVID-19 continues to be a concern. A third of the county's public school students are back in their schools for in-person learning and more will return on Monday."We've welcomed…
BISHOPVILLE – Worcester County launched its new place brand, Maryland's Coast, at Lighthouse Sound on Wednesday.Elected officials joined county staff and industry partners to share the new brand, which highlights the county's greatest asset, the ocean."Our goal was to define a distinct brand to strengthen our county's destination as a vibrant destination for families, vacationers,…
BERLIN – County officials approved the creation of an overlay zone to allow Ocean Downs Casino to expand despite objections from Ocean City's mayor and representatives of the local hospitality industry.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2, with Commissioners Jim Bunting and Joe Mitrecic opposed, to approve a casino entertainment district for the A-2…