New Fenwick Hotel Granted Inside Alcohol License After 7-Hour Hearing; Pool Bar Decision Delayed For Now After Opposition FENWICK ISLAND – With approval to license the facility's interior for alcohol sales and consumption, the connections of a new Fenwick Island hotel now await a state commissioner's decision regarding a second-floor pool deck.In a seven-hour-long public hearing Tuesday, the Delaware Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (OABCC), headed by Commissioner John Cordrey, granted…

36% Of Worcester County Students Back In School, More Pupils Expected In School Next Week NEWARK – Worcester County's public schools continue to gradually return students to classrooms.Worcester County Public Schools remains in Stage Two of its Responsible Return model as COVID-19 continues to be a concern. A third of the county's public school students are back in their schools for in-person learning and more will return on Monday."We've welcomed…

Worcester County Launches 'Maryland's Coast' Brand BISHOPVILLE – Worcester County launched its new place brand, Maryland's Coast, at Lighthouse Sound on Wednesday.Elected officials joined county staff and industry partners to share the new brand, which highlights the county's greatest asset, the ocean."Our goal was to define a distinct brand to strengthen our county's destination as a vibrant destination for families, vacationers,…