BIS Students In Mrs. Miller’s Class Analyze Characters From “Bud Not Buddy”

During Ashley Miller’s reading class at Berlin Intermediate, students were analyzing characters from the novel, Bud Not Buddy. However, to add a little fun, Mrs. Miller was acting as one of the characters to better help the students with their analysis. Students Lillian Connor, Cooper Glover, Gabriel Rodrigues and Matthew Paredes Novoa are pictured taking in the lesson, as Kassie Blakelock adds supporting information.