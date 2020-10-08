ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your moodier side might emerge this week. But the dark period should pass in time for the party-loving Lamb to go on a happy gambol with some very special people this weekend.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Yet again, you show your skill at being able to indulge in your love of the arts this week while still taking care of practical matters, including some still-unfinished business matters.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A potential change might appear to be what you’ve been looking for. In any event, consider both the negative as well as the positive possibilities before making any sort of decision.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Relationships continue to dominate your aspect this week on a mostly positive level, with just a few problem areas you can smooth over. Also, try to be flexible about travel plans.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You love being on center stage, and while you absolutely purr at the sound of all that praise, be careful not to take on too many commitments at the expense of time spent with loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might feel that you need to get involved in a matter concerning a friend or relative. But while the issues appear to be cut and dried, they might not be. Get more facts before you act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A suggestion about a policy change could create heated reactions. Keep your mind open and resist joining in with naysayers unless they can show a real basis for their position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): While potential career changes warrant your interest, don’t ignore current job responsibilities. A personal relationship also can benefit from more of your attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Don’t guess at what the facts might be if you hope to make the best decision possible. The wise course is to ask direct questions and act on the answers you get.CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your efforts involving that pesky problem should soon show positive signs of being resolved. This would allow you to shift some of your focus in another direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): While you enjoy well-deserved praise for getting a difficult job done, there’s no time to relax. A new challenge looms. Expect more support from a once-strong critic.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might still have explaining to do about your decision, but support grows as you continue to make your case. You also might want to start making plans for the upcoming holidays.

BORN THIS WEEK: You insist on making decisions based on facts, not on popular opinions. Have you considered a career in science?

