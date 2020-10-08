Things I Like – October 9, 2020

by

The temperature swings of fall

Remembering naps with my kids

Checking out snopes.com once a week

Former athletes who are great commentators now

Wings with a kick

A fishing trip with keepers

Rainy day movies

Hearings dogs howling at a fire siren off in the distance

A weed-less flower bed

Football Sundays at home

A pile of dirty towels after a beach day

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.