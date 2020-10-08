County Okays No-Interest Riverboat Loan To Snow Hill With CARES Funds A Major Unknown SNOW HILL – County officials this week officially approved the loan allowing Snow Hill to purchase a riverboat, with or without CARES Act funding.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to approve a $400,000 zero-interest loan that will allow Snow Hill to purchase the Black Eyed Susan, a 149-passenger riverboat. Though the commissioners voted… Read more »

Aviation Service Saved From Cuts OCEAN CITY — State officials this week announced a reversal of a plan this summer to eliminate one of the Maryland State Police (MSP) Aviation medevac units on the Eastern Shore, including possibly Trooper 4, which serves the Ocean City and Worcester County area.During its July meeting, the state’s Board of Public Works considered several… Read more »

In Record 36% Turnout, Tyndall Receives 69% Of Vote To Win Berlin Mayor’s Seat BERLIN – With an overwhelming show of support at the polls, voters elected Councilman Zack Tyndall to replace incumbent Gee Williams as Berlin’s mayor.Tyndall, who’s served on the town council for the past four years, earned 69% of the 1,226 votes cast for mayor in Tuesday’s municipal election. Council candidates elected Tuesday included Jack Orris… Read more »