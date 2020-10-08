Jack’s Taxi service was located on the northwest corner of Worcester Street in the old section of downtown. It was one of just a handful of businesses owned by an African-American in the heavily segregated Ocean City of the post-World War II era.

John W. “Jack” Smack (1903-1973) kept his taxis clean and in tip-top condition. They could often be seen taking tourists from the bus station on 2nd Street to hotels further up the beach or sitting outside the Beach Club or Paddock waiting to drive customers home at closing time.

Smack was well-liked and respected by the town’s business community. He would become the first black member of Ocean City’s bi-racial committee, which oversaw the integration of hotels and restaurants in the late-1960s.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo courtesy Jody Palmisano