Tuesday marks an historic election for the Town of Berlin. It’s a vote that’s desperately needed to ease a caustic temperament surrounding government operations for the last two years. There is plenty of reason for Berliners to find fault with the way the town has been governed. After all, the government’s last two years have been memorable for the wrong reasons – property taxes were increased drastically, a costly chemical spill on a fledgling park property the town never should have purchased, the termination of its top appointed official for misleading the town’s elected representatives and the pandemic’s crippling impact on local businesses.

Despite all these unfortunate occurrences, Berlin remains a bright spot in the region. People still want to visit here and it’s a sought-after place to call home. Those of us who live here are proud to call it our home for good reason. The fact it has remained strong in light of all the negatives in the news of late confirms the charm and character of this historic town.

Though Berlin has never been more popular as a destination or as a home community, this election will serve as a barometer. The 18% property tax increase of 2019 woke up the Berlin community. Ever since the tax increase – which was initially proposed by Mayor Gee Williams to be 29% – community citizens have been paying close attention to Town Hall. At the same time the property tax increase, which was coupled with significant fee hikes, went into effect there was the chemical spill at the Heron Park property. Three months after the spill, which cost the town more than $280,000 to address, the town’s administrator was fired. It became clear after her departure she was not forthcoming with town officials about the financial problems facing the town as well as the details of exactly how the chemical spill occurred at the so-called “park.”

Last year was one to forget for Berlin, but the good news is the town’s commercial businesses and popularity remained high throughout despite some major nightmares on the public relations front for the town. However, it would be naïve and out of touch to not recognize serious issues with leadership

Let’s look no further than this week’s meeting at Town Hall. It was a disgrace. One week before the election amid a handful of ethics challenges, Williams nominated Councilman Troy Purnell’s son, Austin, to serve on the town’s planning commission. Numerous residents voiced their opposition to the appointment as well as the timing of it before an election that will change the makeup of the council in a major way. The appointment should have been delayed. There was no urgency and concerns over conflicts of interest with the family ties and building and real estate are understandable. In a town full of talented citizens with a passion for the community, there were cleaner choices available.

Regardless of the appointment and the flawed process, the citizens who took exception to the appointment were disrespected by outgoing Councilman Thom Gulyas and the meeting was not called to order immediately by Williams as soon as the personal attack began. It was an ugly display unbefitting of a public meeting but representative of a major division that exists between some residents and their elected officials. It’s a significant problem. There is a clear disconnect between relative newcomers who have a passion for their hometown and the long-time property owners who share the same affections but stress a historical inflection rather than a parochial view.

Passion is admirable and there’s plenty of it to go around in Berlin. This election’s results will push Berlin through a crossroads that’s existed for the last two years. Critics of the tax increase from 2019 have pledged efforts to bring about change. Next week is the time to decide for Berlin residents.

The results will settle an ongoing question in town. Who is in the majority? Is it the newcomers who have come to Berlin in recent years who generally seem to be progressive? Is it the long-time citizens who know everything there is to know about this historic little town but worry about too much change too quick?

The results of next week’s election will provide some glimpses into the general electorate’s mindset. Though we offer this week our educated recommendations, which are not to be confused with predictions, our goal is to see Berlin’s general trend of poor voter turnout reversed. It’s why we invested resources in bringing extensive town hall forums with all the candidates. We want residents to be educated and weigh in on who serves this town for the years to come. Voting is the way to have the ultimate say. Once the election is held, no matter who prevails, there needs to be reunification for the greater good. Those who lose should support those who win. Those whose candidates of choice did not prevail should also wish the victors well because we are all in this together. It’s a cliché but together we are indeed better.

Our Endorsements

Mayor: It’s the most important seat up for grabs next week as Berlin has a strong mayoral form of government. The mayor sets the tax rate, presents a balanced budget and guides the council in most decisions with a heavy hand. Currently, incumbent Williams has the support of the majority of the council and basically gets everything he wants. He’s therefore powerful. With three council seats sure to be filled by new faces, this election will change everything at Town Hall.

We believe there is a need for change in the town’s leadership. We support Zack Tyndall’s run for mayor and the vision he outlined at last month’s forum.

Though we support Tyndall’s bid, it’s important to note Berlin is in a better place today than it was in 2008 as a result of Williams’ service. Williams deserves credit and praise for his part in the town’s surge in popularity and relevancy on the shore. Berlin was named America’s Coolest Small Town under his watch and the town has been rightly cashing in on that title ever since.

Even his most ardent critics should recognize Williams has been a dedicated leader who has worked well the business community and most residents. He has lost his temper on several occasions in public meetings and that’s never a good look for an elected official. We know the occasional outbursts are rooted in a desire to vigorously defend his views, which are deeply derived and supported by a combination of facts and his interpretation of them. Though we endorsed his run for delegate two years into his first term as mayor, we were relieved when he didn’t win the seat. We thought he needed more time in Berlin. He possesses an incredible historical familiarly with the town. None of his challengers possess nearly the same background acumen of the town.

Despite these platitudes, we believe it’s time for a new mayor in` Berlin. The biggest criticism of Williams is the fact the property tax rate was raised 18% and utility fees were hiked in a single year. Another property tax rate was planned this spring before the pandemic. Though he said the tax increase was justified and the right move for the town’s long-term stability, how it happened needs major scrutiny.

It’s clear the town’s elected officials, headed by the mayor, were negligent with their oversight of the town’s finances. Ultimately the fact the mayor and council were kept in the dark on the gravity of the town’s financial struggles falls on the town’s previous administrator, who was ultimately fired at least partially for not reporting to her bosses the situation in detail. We believe the town’s elected officials, particularly the mayor, were derelict in not seeing these issues before a massive tax increase was needed. Officials will now receive quarterly financial reports to prevent any sort of future blindside like in 2019. While this is an obvious reaction to a terrible situation, the town’s leadership should have been more proactive before the dire fiscal picture came into focus. We put the biggest fault on Williams, and it’s a major reason we can’t support his re-election bid.

We feel it’s time for new leadership. There must be a consequence for the blindside tax increase of 2019. The tax hike was defended as inevitable and a rightsizing after years of a stagnant tax rate and even a tax decrease. We think it’s a foolhardy explanation to maintain taxes are the same today as they were 15 years ago, particularly in the age of increased property values. If town officials were keeping their eye on the finances as they should have in the years leading up to 2019 and aware the town was repeatedly robbing the reserve fund to balance the budget, incremental adjustments to the tax rate would have been manageable for town citizens. Instead the 18% property tax increase resulted in a $600 single-year jump for properties valued at $300,000. To be sure, the tax rate increase of 2019 was avoidable and a direct result of the town’s elected officials not doing their top job – watching the money.

We believe Tyndall can step into the mayor’s seat successfully. Tyndall will be able to unite the town, serving as a bridge between two passionate sectors – the come here’s and the been here’s. He will be visible and approachable and open to criticism when it inevitably comes. He was the lone council person to vote against the budget increase of 2019. His comments and actions, which have flown against the majority of the council often, confirm he’s an independent mind with an ability to not bow to pressure.

If elected, as we believe he should be, Tyndall will need to immediately get to work at Town Hall earning support from staff leadership. By and large, the town administration and staff want Williams back for another term, but it’s due to fear of change and worry Tyndall will enact too many adjustments. It’s understandable for staff to be concerned, as Williams has been a familiar face at Town Hall since 2002. The comfort zone is there, but the employees can certainly adjust. There will be changes made by Tyndall, as he eloquently outlined during the candidates’ forum. Change is good, however. He will certainly need to repair the relationship between the town and the fire company as well as use his knowledge of the town’s budget to move it forward in a productive way. Tyndall has a strong base of support in Berlin, and we believe it’s his time to be mayor to put his plan of action into place.

Council At-Large: Voters have before them a fascinating matchup of opposites.

Jay Knerr has followed the appropriate steps of serving the community in multiple civic capacities before running for elected office. Knerr’s resume of public service is impressive, including his current chairmanship of the Worcester County Planning Commission, a member of the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals and numerous leadership positions with local business and charitable organizations over his career. He has shown a volunteer devotion to his community in all these positions and understands what it means to lead. Through his variety of positions and life experience, he understands the importance of evaluating both sides of an argument when divisive matters come before him as a councilman and will vote independently with conviction.

As the proprietor of The Kite Loft in Ocean City, Knerr possesses the acumen of a successful small business owner who knows what it means to meet a budget and realizes pivoting in an unpopular direction may not always be the easiest journey but is the wisest course. He’s lived in Berlin for more than 20 years. We think he will be an outstanding councilman.

His opponent, Tony Weeg, is an impressive candidate who we hope finds a role within the town to continue to be active. We would like to see him serve on a town commission immediately because his excitement and joy for the town is palpable. He needs to be involved in the town in some fashion to continue to grow his knowledge of the town and government as he lives here longer.

We endorse Knerr because of his familiarity with how government operates and his blunt approach to problem solving.

District 3: Retiring Elroy Brittingham’s district needs to continue to be represented by a long-time resident who is known to people in the community. Born and raised on Flower Street and matriculating through the local school system, Shaneka Nichols is that candidate.

A mother of six who works in the public school system, Nichols has the familiarity with the town and awareness of her fellow district residents’ needs to represent her constituents well. What she may lack in government familiarity and politics will be endearingly balanced with her desire to make responsible decisions on behalf of her residents. There may be a learning curve, but we expect her to be an outspoken representative. We think she will be a great addition to the council.

District 2: After losing his bid four years ago to represent the district to Tyndall by 69 votes, 185-116, Jack Orris filed early for another shot. We believe he will serve his district well as a councilman. He is unopposed, and we support Orris in his effort. He has a led a solid, engaging campaign as if were opposed. He’s an independent type committed to constituent service and routine communication with those he serves. It’s a sound plan and he seems like a good fit for council.