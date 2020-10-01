Long-Time Berlin Councilman Stepping Away After 32 Years BERLIN – Councilman Elroy Brittingham will step down this month after 32 years of representing his community.Brittingham, who was elected to the Berlin Town Council in 1988, is in the final days of his eighth term as a councilmember. Mayor Gee Williams and the rest of the town’s elected officials honored Brittingham for his service… Read more »

Council Discusses At Length, Decides To Not Allow E-Bikes On Boards; Police Department Recommended Not Permitting OCEAN CITY — A clearly divided council voted this week to prohibit any electronic bikes, or e-bikes, on the Boardwalk after a lengthy and tense debate.With the increased popularity of e-bikes in and around the resort area, the Mayor and Council for the last month or so have been debating if they should be allowed… Read more »

Ocean City Police Force To Grow By 10; Funding For New Cops Will Be Budget Challenge OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved the recruiting and hiring of 10 new full-time police officers for the Ocean City Police Department, acknowledging the challenge will likely be how to pay for them.During Tuesday’s work session, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and OCPD Captain Mike Colbert came before the Mayor… Read more »