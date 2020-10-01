In June 1990, Ocean City attempted to build the “world’s largest sandcastle” with hopes that it would make the Guinness Book of Records.

Built on the beach at North Division Street, it was over 40 feet tall and was visible from the Route 50 Bridge. A light show was featured at night. The big castle attracted much attention and delighted tourists who paid $1 to walk to the top and see the sand sculptures up close.

The project was an artistic success and attracted much attention but failed to make the Guinness Book of Records. It missed setting a world record by only two inches.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo courtesy of Hazel Clark Raber