Things I Like – September 18, 2020

by

The first NFL Sunday of the season

Volunteer beach cleanups

The early care for a new pair of shades

Still reading my favorite sports columnists

Leaving a car wash

An old laptop that still works great

Monday morning football review shows

Addiction recovery stories

Stress-free weekends

Watching my sons goof around

A digital learning day that goes well

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.