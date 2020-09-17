ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Personal matters claim a good deal of the Lamb’s time in the early part of the week. But by midweek, pragmatic considerations (work, school, job-seeking, etc.) begin to take priority.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The seasonal shift ignites the Bovine’s creative aspects. You could do well if you try to combine your penchant for innovation with the more pragmatic demands of the week.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Ideas come easily to you this week. And never mind that some might suggest they’re unworkable and/or impractical. It’s your vision that counts. Work them out and see what turns up.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Personal matters continue to dominate the early part of the week. By midweek, more workaday issues once again begin to emerge. Balance your time to give both the attention they need.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A new contact could provide an expanded opportunity. But be sure you get all the facts before you consider signing on. Ask questions, and be wary if you don’t get the right answers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An unexpected development could cause some supposedly resolved disagreements to reignite. Deal with the situation before it leads to some really serious problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A clash of work-linked viewpoints needs to be discussed openly, honestly and calmly by all concerned before it can impede progress on an ongoing project.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The Scorpion’s pragmatic side helps you accept the possibility that a change of plans might be the wise thing to do. Be sure to weigh all your considerations carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to December 21): Some people might not take no for an answer. Never mind. Keep your resolve if you’re sure you don’t want to be involved in a potentially sticky situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): All other facts and figures aside, it’s what you learn about potential colleagues that can be most helpful in assessing any decisions you’re likely to make regarding a new project.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might want to reconsider some of your outside commitments if they continue to demand more time than you can spare. Be honest with yourself when making a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Pay attention to that inner voice of Piscean wisdom counseling you to remove those rose-colored glasses and take an honest look at any decisions you might face this week.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a penchant for persuasion that would make you a fine candidate for a political career.

(c) 2020 King Features Syndicate, Inc.