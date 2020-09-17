Open Houses Of The Week – September 18, 2020

by
Open Houses Of The Week – September 18, 2020

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
New Construction
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Bayfront w/ Slip
200’ Waterfront
410-726-1144

x

OCEAN CITY
Oceans Mist 401
607 Atlantic Ave
Sat 12- 2
3BR/3BA/2,127SF
Boardwalk
Direct Oceanfront
Jackson St. Jean
Keller Williams
443-735-7587