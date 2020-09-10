Berlin Planning Commission Takes No Action On Proposed Apartment Project; Community Discussion Sought BERLIN – A renewed discussion of apartments proposed for North Main Street led to debate regarding future growth in town at a meeting of the Berlin Planning Commission this week.On Wednesday, John Salm returned to the commission to discuss adjustments to the apartment proposal he presented last month. While commission members praised the effort he’d… Read more »

Ethics Complaint Filed Over Mayoral Candidate's Campaigning BERLIN – The town's ethics commission is expected to meet Friday to discuss a complaint filed regarding campaigning in this fall's election.In a meeting Tuesday, members of the town's board of supervisors of elections were advised that an ethics complaint had been filed regarding a candidate's campaign materials. Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood confirmed the complaint…

Resort Toughens Towing Ordinance For Problem Event OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved an overhaul of the town's towing ordinance in advance of planned or expected motorized special events later this month.During last week's motorized special events zone task force meeting, town officials alluded to some upcoming enhancements in Ocean City's towing ordinance. Those changes were formalized and approved during…