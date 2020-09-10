Things I Like – September 11, 2020

Back to school pictures on Facebook

When my son grabs my hand because he needs it

Travels With Charlie

Venting with parents about virtual learning

A thick, soft towel

Still hearing my stepfather’s words of advice 15 years later

A busy marina as all the boats return

Ignoring the trends of the day

When sincerity is clear

Edgewater Avenue at high tide

Hot September days

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.