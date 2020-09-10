Open Houses Of The Week – September 11, 2020

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN CITY
South Beach #505
7th St Boardwalk
Sat 2-4
3BR/3BA Condo
Fully Furnished
Incredible Amenities
Mandi Gaca
Keller Williams
315-530-8205