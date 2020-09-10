ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Careful, Lamb. Taking on too many tasks at one time can cause you to create more snarls each time you try to work your way through the tangled mass. Best to handle one job at a time.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Making bold moves is what Bovines do. But the best moves are made with lots of data to provide backup just in case you charge into an unexpected complication. A new relationship shows promise.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Sharing credit for a job well done is easy for you to do, but not necessarily for your partner. But fair is fair. Don’t let yourself be denied the right to have your contributions recognized.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Communication is important to help bridge a gap that can lead to problems at home and/or at the workplace. Find a way to get your points across before the breach becomes a chasm.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Relationships, whether business or personal, need to be watched carefully for signs of trouble. Any negative indications should be dealt with before they become too burdensome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Congratulations. A more positive aspect highlights much of the Virgo’s week. You should find others more receptive to your suggestions, and also more likely to act on them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): All work and little play could wear the Libra’s usually positive attitude down. Take some much-needed time off. Perhaps a short jaunt with someone special is the way to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to expand your view from the known to the unfamiliar. Confronting new situations could be challenging, but ultimately also could be extremely satisfying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Giving advice to those who just want validation for what they’re doing can be unsettling. So back off and save your counsel for those who really appreciate it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Cultivating a more positive attitude not only makes you feel better about yourself, but also has an upbeat effect on those around you, especially that certain someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Keeping the lines of communication open and accessible is the key to establishing the right foundation on which to build an important and meaningful relationship. Stay with it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Before agreeing to act on a request, consider using your perceptive Piscean talents to see what might lie hidden beneath its surface and could possibly cause problems later on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re a friend who, if you err at all, does so on the side of concern for those you care about.

