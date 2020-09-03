OCPD Chief On Pop-Up Vehicle Rally: ‘There Will Be Major Obstructions To Traffic And It Will Be Uncomfortable’ OCEAN CITY — If Ocean City experiences the same raucous behavior and lawlessness typically seen during the unsanctioned pop-up car rally later this month, it won’t be because the town was unprepared.The motorized vehicle special event task force reconvened on Thursday for the last time before the pop-up car rally expected during the last weekend… Read more »

State No Longer Considering Cuts State Police Aviation Service OCEAN CITY — The state’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday reversed course on the proposed elimination of one of the Maryland State Police (MSP) Aviation medevac units on the Eastern Shore and ordered no action be taken on the proposed budget cuts.During its July meeting, the state’s three-member Board of Public Works (BPW) considered… Read more »

Two Candidates Eye Berlin’s District 3 Council Seat; Town Hall Forums Scheduled For This Month BERLIN – A Flower Street resident hopes to become a voice for the community with a run for the District 3 council seat.Shaneka Nichols filed on Wednesday for the District 3 council seat. She faces Daniel Packey, a Mill Road resident, in the contest for the seat currently held by Councilman Elroy Brittingham, who has… Read more »