Loaded Handgun Found

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun during a fight outside a downtown pizza parlor.

Around 2:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a large group of disorderly individuals yelling on the corner of Caroline Street and Baltimore Avenue. As the officer approached the scene, he observed a suspect later identified as Matthew McClure, 46, of Mont Alto, Pa., throw punches at, but narrowly miss, another man and woman, according to police reports.

The intended male victim shoved McClure back and attempted to retreat. When the officer intervened and attempted to hold the male victim back, McClure continued to push toward the man and scream obscenities toward him. The officer interviewed the male victim, who reportedly told police he was only attempting to defend his girlfriend from McClure and his wife, identified as Elizabeth McClure, 45, also of Mont Alto, Pa.

The victims told police they were in a nearby pizza restaurant when Elizabeth McClure asked aloud where the restroom was. When the female victim told Elizabeth McClure the restroom was out of order, she allegedly punched the female victim in the face twice. The female victim reportedly told police Elizabeth McClure became extremely aggressive and asked her if she wanted to fight.

When Matthew McClure went after the male victim, the altercation grew larger and spilled out into the street with others involved, which is when the officer arrived, according to police reports. After first resisting, Matthew McClure was taken into custody. A search of his person revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun concealed in a holster on his waistband, along with an assisted-opening knife in his pocket.

According to police reports, the handgun was loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber. The officer noted in the report Matthew McClure was reportedly heavily intoxicated and wearing and carrying a loaded handgun while in a fight in public. He was charged with 11 total counts including assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a loaded handgun on his person, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Elizabeth McClure was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Burglary Charges For Swiped Longboard

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on burglary and theft charges last week after allegedly swiping a longboard from his neighbor’s residence.

Shortly after 5 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on East Biscayne Drive for a reported burglary. The officer met with a male and female victim who reportedly told police a longboard had been stolen from their residence. The male victim said the longboard was last seen in their living room and described it as having black grip tape on the deck and stickers on the bottom of super heroes.

The male victim told police the surfboard was in their living room when he left for work that morning. The female victim reportedly left the residence around noon. When the female victim was leaving, she saw her neighbor, identified as Manuel Perez, 51, of Ocean City, who asked her if she was going to the beach, according to police reports.

The female victim reportedly told Perez she was going to run some errands and then go to the beach. Perez reportedly asked the female victim if the male victim was home and she told him the male victim was at work. The female victim returned to the residence around 1:30 p.m. and noticed the longboard was missing from where she had last seen it in the living room.

The female victim told the officer she did not immediately call the police because she was uncertain if the male victim had returned home and moved it. The male victim returned home around 4:30 p.m. and told the officer he also did not immediately call the police until he looked around the residence to make sure the longboard had not simply been misplaced.

According to police reports, the victim told the officer he believed his neighbor, Perez, had taken the surfboard. While the victim was speaking with police, Perez returned home. When questioned, Perez reportedly told the officer he did not take the surfboard. The officer asked Perez if he could search his unit for the longboard, to which he replied, “Absolutely, come on in,” and “Go for it. I have nothing to hide,” according to police reports.

While the officer was searching the unit, Perez reportedly opened various cabinets and said “Look, see, I don’t have longboard.” However, the officer located the longboard under a bed. The longboard had the black tape and stickers matching the description provided by the victim. Perez was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and theft.

Assault, Drug Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on assault and drug charges last week following an alleged domestic incident.

Around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of 78th Street for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly observed a male individual going through a white bookbag on the sidewalk. Next to the man was a silver suitcase. The officer met with the man, later identified as Matthew Ceccarani, 41, of Dunmore, Pa., and learned he was the individual who had called police.

Ceccarani reportedly told police he had been arguing with his wife all night and that she wouldn’t give his belongings back. Ceccarani reportedly told police he wanted to leave Ocean City without his wife. A check revealed OCPD officers had already been called to the couple’s hotel twice.

OCPD officers met with Ceccarani’s wife and asked her if he had hit her. The victim told police she did not want to press charges, but that Ceccarani had hit her. According to police reports, the victim told police Ceccarani had been seated in their vehicle and she was standing by the side of the vehicle with the window down when he suddenly grabbed her by the arms and the back of her head and violently pulled her through the open window. OCPD officers observed cuts, bruises and red marks on several parts of her body including her arms and legs and on her neck, according to police reports.

OCPD officers search Ceccarani’s suitcase and reportedly found a small plastic jar containing a white powdery substance, a balled-up tissue containing a white crystal-like rock and another plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. Officers also located a blue zippered bag containing eight smaller plastic bags of suspected marijuana. Ceccarani was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and numerous drug possession charges.

Two Arrested For Assault

OCEAN CITY — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on assault charges last weekend following a fight outside a downtown shopping center.

Around 2:10 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling near a downtown shopping center when he reportedly heard a lot of shouting. As the officer moved closer, he reportedly observed two suspects, later identified as Robert Collins, 26, of Norristown, Pa., and Nicholas Nwankwo, 23, of Eaglesville, Pa., standing over two male individuals on the ground.

According to police reports, the two men on the ground were covering up in fetal positions, while Collins and Nwankwo stood above them with balled-up fists. As the officer arrived, Collins and Nwankwo began to back up as a crowd had gathered. According to police reports, one male victim had blood all over his face and a laceration on his elbow, while the other victim had a bump on his head and blood smeared on his shirt. Collins and Nwankwo were each arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

DUI Arrest, Property Damage

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after three collisions involving property damage last weekend.

Around 11:45 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of North Division Street for a reported motor vehicle crash involving property damage. The investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Lisa Kerstetter, 59, of Ocean City, allegedly drove over a median and struck the landscaping at North Division Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

Kerstetter’s vehicle then struck and destroyed a warning sign mounted on a wooden post. Her vehicle then reportedly left the scene of that second crash and continued on North Division Street, striking the curb, before driving through a red traffic signal at Baltimore Avenue. OCPD officers conducted a traffic stop at North Division after the three collisions and she exhibited signs of impairment, according to police reports.

Kerstetter was subjected to a battery of field sobriety tests, which she did not pass to the officers’ satisfaction. At that point, she was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Once at the Public Safety Building, Kerstetter reportedly refused to submit to a field sobriety test. Her vehicle was equipped with an ignition interlock device, and Kerstetter told police she had used the device to start the vehicle.

However, the officer used the key to start the vehicle and did not need to utilize the ignition interlock device to start it. According to police reports, it was evident Kerstetter had circumvented the interlock device.