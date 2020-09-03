TidalHealth leaders are pictured in front of a sign featuring the health system’s new name and logo shortly after its unveiling. Pictured, from left, are Penny Short, President, TidalHealth Nanticoke; Steve Leonard, President/CEO, TidalHealth; Dr. Karin DiBari, President, TidalHealth Medical Partners; Debbie Abbott, Chairperson, TidalHealth Board of Directors; and Dr. Memo Diriker, Chairperson, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Board of Directors. Submitted Photo

Health System Announcement

SALISBURY — The former Peninsula Regional Health System this week announced its new name — TidalHealth.

The name was chosen after months of research through interviews with patients and staff of the entities that make up TidalHealth – Peninsula Regional and Nanticoke hospitals; the McCready, Ocean Pines and Millsboro Health Pavilion; the many specialty and primary care offices of its affiliated provider network; and the providers of services such as laboratory and radiology.

“We spent countless hours talking with patients, physicians and employees to gain an intimate knowledge of our community so that we could discover a common identity and create something larger that best meets the needs of those we serve,” said Steve Leonard, TidalHealth President and CEO. “Throughout the process, we have come to realize three key points about our health system: Quality is our constant. Special is our signature. Community is our core. We are better together and the community must feel it. Just as the tides shape our waterways, we are shaping healthcare on Delmarva.”

The new identity allows community members, as well as staff, to have a better sense of the scope of services offered across the health system. It also conveys the shared roots, values and culture of the organization.

The hospitals will retain some of the identity ingrained in the community for, in the case of Peninsula Regional, more than 100 years. They have been renamed TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

“The tides are embedded deeply in the history of Seaford – and all of Delmarva, a peninsula crisscrossed by waterways and surrounded by ocean and bay. The tides are a constant in our culture,” said Penny Short, President of TidalHealth Nanticoke. “Commonality of culture – not just in heritage, but in dedication to patient safety and to care for the communities we serve – is what drove Nanticoke to choose to join forces with the Peninsula Regional Health System last year. Our greater, combined force is reflected in our new identity as TidalHealth.”

Peninsula Regional Medical Group, the Nanticoke Physician Network, Delmarva Heart and Peninsula Cardiology have officially joined under the new name TidalHealth Medical Partners. Better together, the physician groups have united in a shared mission: to improve the health of the communities they serve.

“By coming together, we’re making it easier for every person on Delmarva to find care where and when they need it,” said Karin DiBari, MD, who will oversee the network of physician and specialty offices as President of TidalHealth Medical Partners. “It is essential for every person to have a provider who will be with them on their health journey, helping them to stay well, and providing care and guidance when they are sick.”

For patients, the change will be seamless and will make care even more accessible. Patients will be able to rely on the same providers in the same offices. Appointments that have been previously scheduled will not change. What patients of the new physician group might find, though, is that they now have an office or specialty practice, medical campus or doctor closer to them and more conveniently located because of the collaboration.

“The name on the doors may change, but our commitment to the health of our community remains consistent,” Leonard said. “We know that with this new identity, we can continue to care for the people of Delmarva for generations to come.”

x

Real Estate Market Recap

BERLIN – While the COVID-19 crisis appears to be impacting housing inventory on the Lower Eastern Shore, residential settlements remained steady throughout July, according to the latest numbers from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

In all three counties throughout July, new settlements were up 59 percent compared to the same time last year. Individually, new settlements throughout July were up by .7 percent in Wicomico, 33.3 percent in Somerset, and 104.3 percent in Worcester.

New listings in July were up by 12.1 percent compared to the same time last year in all three counties. Individually, new listings were up by 26.3 percent in Worcester, by 29.6 percent in Somerset, and down by 13.9 percent in Wicomico. Active listings in all three counties were down by 44.3 percent. Individually, active listings were down by 41 percent in Worcester, by 42.5 percent in Wicomico, and by 40 percent in Somerset.

The average Cumulative Days on Market (CDOM) for July was 92, or 2.22 percent higher than the same time last year. The median sale price for the Lower Shore was $253,250, which is 12.1 percent higher than this time last year.

“The market may have taken a short pause back in the spring under the stay-at-home order, but quickly came back as real estate professionals adjusted to new ways of doing business” said CAR President Joe Wilson. “Our members have embraced new technologies to assist their clients effectively – but safely.”

Wilson added, “Inventory is very low, but demand is still strong. Mortgage interest rates are extremely favorable right now, and we are seeing properties go under contract quickly, with multiple offers to choose from. If someone is on the fence about selling their home, now is the time.”

x

Ocean Pines Recognized

BERLIN — Website Money Inc. this week named Ocean Pines as one of the “20 Safest Places to Live in Maryland.”

At least two other national websites this year have recognized Ocean Pines for being among the safest communities in the state, including Safewise (No. 2) in April, and HomeSnacks (No. 1) in January.

According to Money Inc., Ocean Pines is the fifth-safest community in Maryland.

“The name of this Maryland city denotes its location. Bordered by the Isle of Wight Bay to its east, Ocean Pines offers over 9 miles of waterfront living,” the listing reported. “If that’s not enough for you to move, let’s just add that it’s some of the safest waterfront living you could ever find. It also has the lowest property crime rate in all of Maryland at only 4.2%. Interestingly enough, the cost of living here by the water is much affordable in comparison to some of Maryland’s safe cities. So if you’re a fan of the water, there’s absolutely no reason why this place wouldn’t be at the top of your list.”

The only other local community named was Berlin, which ranked at No. 13.

x

Company Honored

BERLIN – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced this month the company has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware for the ninth consecutive year. Chesapeake Utilities is one of only two companies to receive this honor nine consecutive years.

“The Top Workplace award recognizes our employees’ dedication and teamwork, which remain essential to our strong culture that encourages employees to be authentic leaders,” said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “Each employee at Chesapeake Utilities is a valued member of our team, bringing diverse and inclusive perspectives to help achieve our goals. The Company continues to promote the growth and development of its employees, including the strategic thinking and creative energy that are integral to our success. I’m honored to work alongside our employees who continue to rise to the occasion, evident even more throughout our Company’s COVID-19 pandemic response.”

This honor is based entirely on feedback from employees who were surveyed by the research firm Energage. The anonymous survey measures how well companies set a clear direction for the future, create a culture of high performance and foster strong connections with and among their employees.

x

Hotel Earns National Honor

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Avenue Inn & Spa has been recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Top 25 Hotels – United States. The award is TripAdvisor’s highest honor based on the best rated reviews and represents the ultimate experience in hospitality. Only the top 1% of hospitality businesses in the world achieve the Best of the Best award. The Top 25 recognition is even more significant with over 54,000 hotels in the Unites States competing for this award.

“We are thrilled that our incredible staff and our satisfied guests have helped us achieve this high honor. It is an amazing team effort!”, said Jim Powers, the hotel’s manager. The award holds a special meaning for Powers as he retires from the Avenue Inn & Spa after 20 years of service this month.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”