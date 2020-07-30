OCEAN CITY — The combined Bike Week 2020 events planned for September were the latest to fall victim to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when organizers that week announced they will be postponed.

On Wednesday, organizers announced OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week planned for Sept.16-20 have been postponed until next year.

“Due to COVID-19 and extensive discussions with the town of Ocean City and the Worcester County Health Department, we have decided to postpone all activities to 2021,” the statement reads. “As an event, OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week draw attendees, sponsors, and vendors from dozens of states. It is out intent each year to produce the safest event possible while respecting the community that continues to warmly welcome our events each September.”

Event organizers said the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing COVID situation made the decision to postpone the events difficult, but necessary.

“For all of us with OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week, the decision to postpone all events for 2020 has been incredibly difficult,” the statement reads. “We have worked for decades to grow our events and build a relationship of trust with the town of Ocean City, Worcester County, Wicomico County, Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, sponsors, vendors, advertising partners, staff, the entertainers and, of course, our attendees. This year, the uncertainty is too great to risk that trust and safely produce the quality events each of you have come to expect. As mentioned, this decision has been very difficult, but when it comes to the safety of all those involved, we know it is the right decision.”

Organizers said in the statement they are already planning on making the 2021 event even bigger and better and will soon release information on passes etc. for this year’s postponed event.

“We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of OC BikeFest and 20th anniversary of Delmarva Bike Week in 2021,” the statement reads. “We have an incredible music lineup filled with rock icons we all know and love. We will be releasing the 2020 ticket information and music lineup for 2021 next Wednesday, August 5. If you are a current 2020 ticket holder, please standby until August 5 for information regarding your passes. Please know that it is our goal to present to you our best event yet in 2021.”