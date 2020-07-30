BERLIN – Officials said they supported plans for a unity celebration but didn’t want to see the event held before Labor Day.

Organizers of the proposed Berlin Unity Celebration approached the town council Monday seeking permission to hold their event in Henry Park Aug. 8. Council members said they supported the event but not the timing.

“Although my heart is with the event I can’t support it at this time,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

Adrian Bowen and Jeron Whaley told the council the African American Coalition of Worcester County wanted to have an event in Berlin Aug. 8 to bring the community closer together.

“Our main focus for having the event is to raise awareness of the things going on currently…,” Bowen said. “Everything that’s going on nationwide, a lot of people aren’t as aware about, and the ones that are aware are sometimes misinformed and some of that gets channeled into negative things instead of things that are positive to help better the outcome.”

Bowen said the event would share information on local resources — such as where to find local food pantries, access to support for veterans, etc. — as well as games for children. There are also plans to recognize three influential citizens.

Burrell said the event sounded like National Night Out, which has been canceled this year as a result of COVID-19. He said the intent was commendable.

“It does me good to see two young Black men of my community with the fortitude and the intention of putting on such a marvelous event, I just feel the time is out of joint,” Burrell said. “You’re asking us to support a non-essential gathering of our citizens.”

Though they’d outlined plans for face masks, social distancing and sanitizing, Burrell said it would be hard to control.

Mayor Gee Williams said the town had decided in May not to host any events before Labor Day and suggested Bowen and Whaley consider holding their event in the fall. Burrell agreed.

“I’d just like to give this pandemic a little more time to work itself out,” he said.

Williams said attendance would likely be better if the unity day was held later in the fall because many people were still cautious about large gatherings.

“My impression is you’ve got a really good idea here it’s just a matter of timing,” Williams said.

Bowen and Whaley agreed to select a date for the event in the fall.