SNOW HILL – Worcester County has received a $549,000 grant to help with drainage improvements in Ocean Pines.

The county received a grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for its proposal for Shingle Landing Prong Watershed. The project is meant to improve water quality and flood protection through a retrofit of Bainbridge Pond.

“This should get all the work within Ocean Pines completed to the Beauchamp Road area,” said Bob Mitchell, the county’s director of environmental programs. “The rest of the project will install improvements across the road through the proposed Windmill Creek development to the Shingle Landing Prong, a tributary of the St. Martins River.”

Ocean Pines, much of which was developed before stormwater regulations existed, has struggled with drainage for years. In February, the commissioners authorized a grant application in partnership with the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. At the time, Mitchell said OPA was planning to contribute about $700,000 but that the county would seek grant funding for the rest of the estimated $2 million project.

Mitchell said this week the grant was for less funding than the county had hoped.

“This project has been identified for funding in the amount of $549,000,” he said. “This proposal will be funded through the Chesapeake & Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. While we were one of the larger grantees, it is a reduced award, based on FY 21 Capital Funding, which requires board of public works approval. This award is based on funds available. Final scope of work will be negotiated based on funding and project goals.”

Mitchell said the county has until Aug. 7 to accept the grant. He plans to present it to the commissioners for their concurrence at their next meeting.

He said the county would ask the Department of Natural Resources for grant funding through the same program next year to complete the project. In the meantime, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program is applying for federal funding from Restore America’s Estuaries Program to help with the project.