Things I Like – July 24, 2020

by

Taking off on a Friday and heading to the beach

Tuna lined up on a dock after a fishing trip

Chocolate-covered fruit

Thick coffee mugs

Watching the growth of farm fields

A child’s first fish

Hot and dry weekends

Ice cream on the beach

Smell of a suntan lotion on a towel after a beach day

Eating well early in the week

Eating bad late in the week

