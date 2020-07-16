Governor Urges Better Compliance, But Credits Responsible Decisions By OC Businesses OCEAN CITY — With a modest spike in new COVID-19 cases among young people, Gov. Larry Hogan this week issued a stern warning to counties to crack down on establishments flaunting the public health directives.Hogan on Tuesday sent a letter to each county in Maryland including Worcester urging them to use their collective resources to… Read more »

SHA Continues To Seek 589 Intersection Solutions; Developer Thinks OPA Board Responsible For Problems OCEAN PINES – State Highway Administration officials continue to consider a roundabout at the Ocean Pines north gate as they look for a solution to Route 589 traffic concerns.The Worcester County Commissioners this week advised the State Highway Administration (SHA) of traffic safety issues at the entrance to the Ocean Pines Health Pavilion on Route… Read more »

For Dumser’s, It Remains ‘All About The Ice Cream’ 80 Years Later (Editor’s Note: The following story is part of a series on long-running, family-owned Boardwalk businesses.)OCEAN CITY – Owner Don Timmons says not much has changed about Dumser’s Dairyland since it was founded more than 80 years ago.“It’s all about the ice cream,” he said. “That’s all I can say. That’s our business, that’s what we’re… Read more »