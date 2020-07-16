Things I Like – July 17, 2020

by

Going a whole day without driving

Stopping on Assateague to let a horse cross the road

Steamed crabs for lunch

Visiting somewhere new

Being on time

Donating clothes I never wear

Catching a bargain

Big puffy clouds and a blue sky

Chicken legs cooked on a grill

A weed-free yard

Movies at home with my kids

