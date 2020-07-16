Agents Included On Ranking

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in June out of 1,400 agents in the Baltimore region.

Local agents included on the ranking list were Nancy Reither, two; Jamie Caine, seven; Dan Clayland, 14; Peck Miller, 23; Ed Galyon, 32; Marianne Leizure, 46; James Motsko, 57; Michele Pompa, 67; Jessica Lynch, 71; Wendie Green, 72; Shawn Kotwica, 93; and Kim Collins, 94.

The Cain Team of OC ranked eighth on the team ranking.

Chamber Leader Named

SNOW HILL – The Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce has selected a new executive director.

After Executive Director LuAnn Johnson resigned, the chamber’s Board of Directors formed a search committee to find a qualified individual to fill this vacancy. After a period of interviewing potential candidates, Joe Laque was named as the new executive director.

Laque, a resident of Worcester County, has a background in marketing, business management, and fund development. He accepted the position of executive director in addition to his current role as the executive director of Horizons Delmarva, a local nonprofit organization serving low-income students in Wicomico and Worcester counties.

On his ability to manage both positions, Laque said, “It will definitely be a challenge for me to juggle the oversight of both of these organizations, but I am more than confident in my ability to compartmentalize and efficiently prioritize my responsibilities.”

According to Laque, he has ample experience in quickly adapting to the structure and operations of new organizations after spending years traveling the country to work with nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

“I’ve worked with organizations that operated in small towns and ones whose service spanned across entire regions,” said Laque. “In both cases, it’s all about being able to quickly create new relationships and nurture those that may have gone unattended by an organization for too long. I accepted this position because I see nothing but potential in Snow Hill and the opportunity for growth in how the chamber serves local businesses.”

Laque stepped into his new position this week and is working with Snow Hill businesses in their efforts to safely reopen services to the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospice Personnel Changes

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice recently announced two personnel moves.

Stephen Burris has joined Coastal Hospice as Vice President of Finance. He is responsible for optimizing the financial performance of Coastal Hospice and overseeing the finance department. Before joining Coastal Hospice, he spent more than 25 years in the financial and operational field serving in roles such as COO, CFO and Controller within the medical and aerospace manufacturing industries.

Dr. Mark Bowen has been promoted to Provider & Community Relations Liaison. The Provider & Community Relations department, formerly known as Provider Relations, has

expanded its focus to include community education and outreach. Prior to his promotion, Bowen worked part-time for Provider Relations and part-time for Compass. In his new role, Bowen will focus on growing diversity among the patient population, as well as providing education and outreach to minority groups and their families to allow easier access to Coastal Hospice services and support.

“Both Stephen and Mark bring a wealth of knowledge to our team,” said Alane Capen, President of Coastal Hospice. “In their roles they will continue to improve the experiences of our patients and their families.”

Project Awarded

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) 2020 Awards Program recognized the Town of Ocean City Downtown Public Works Facility as a winner in the New Public Facility Construction award category. This project was successfully completed by the Design/Build partnership between Delmarva Veteran Builders and Becker Morgan Group.

“It was important to design a public works facility that serves the needs of the town, citizens, and visitors in a way that is aesthetically pleasing,” said Becker Morgan Group Senior Associate and Project Manager Bill Sieg. “We are proud to have brought this project to life in partnership with the Town of Ocean City and Delmarva Veteran Builders.”

Delmarva Veterans Builders Project Manager Rich Hertzog said, “DVB was very pleased with the Design/Build team of Becker Morgan, Diamond Mechanical and McCrone Engineering. Working well together led to a near flawless transition from the design phase to the construction phase.”