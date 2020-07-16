ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Starting something new is always exciting for the adventurous Aries. And here’s the good news: This time you might be able to get some assistance in helping you finish what you’ve started.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Put your daydreaming penchant on hold for now, and face the facts as they are, not as you’d like them to be. Your customary hardheaded approach to “deals,” etc., is called for.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Problems beyond your control might delay some of your plans. But things should start to get back to normal by midweek. The weekend could bring an unexpected (but welcome) visitor.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s a good time to buckle down and tackle those unfinished tasks so you’ll be ready to take on other projects. The week’s end could bring an invitation from a most surprising source.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Mixed signals could create a few stressful moments for the Lion. But by midweek, explanations should help ease the tension. The weekend is party time! Share it with someone special.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good “catching up” week for finishing tasks, calling old friends and maybe reading that book you haven’t opened yet or renting that movie you wanted to see again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Money matters should be worked out, even if it takes time away from a more romantic situation. Better to settle things before feelings turn hard and angry on all sides.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A job-related problem could turn out to be less troublesome than it seemed at first. Just a few moments of talk ‘twixt the parties resolves everything to everyone’s satisfaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The Sagittarian Archer takes aim at health and fitness issues this week. Watch your diet, and try to put more exercise time into your typically busy schedule.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): As you continue to focus on a career or job change, it’s a good time to look over some of your rarely used skills and see where they can fit into your future workplace plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A loved one’s health might be worrisome, but there’s good news by midweek. Expect people who share your ideas and your goals to try to contact you by the week’s end.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A colleague’s request that makes the typically perceptive Pisces feel uncomfortable is a request you probably will want to turn down. The weekend favors family get-togethers.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for making others feel warm and wanted. Even newcomers will feel like old friends.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.