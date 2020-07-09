The Ocean City Fishing Pier is under construction circa 1906 in this photo, but the pier building had not been built. Work began in 1904 and was completed in time for the 1907 season. The original permanent Boardwalk can also be seen; it was narrow and raised above the sand. On hot days, bathers would sit under it and seek shelter from the sun.

There was no Inlet in 1907 so the Pier was the only way that anglers of that era could fish beyond the breakers. The original Pier building burned down in the Great Fire of 1925 that destroyed two blocks of Ocean City.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Postcard image courtesy Ray Doppelheurer