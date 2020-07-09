The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation to provide safety training for hospitality workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Back to Work Safely Guideline Training” workshop provides housekeeping, maintenance, front desk, reservations, kitchen, wait staff, attractions attendants and other professionals with free online training to protect themselves and patrons as businesses reopen. So far 14 businesses have signed up for the training with more than 225 employees participating. Above, Foundation President Ruth Waters, left, is pictured with CFES President Erica Joseph. Submitted Photos

Certifications Earned

BERLIN – Six staff members in Atlantic General Hospital pharmacy department have received advanced certifications in the field of pharmacy technology. The certifications, which are not

required for the profession,

further support the organization’s medication safety goals in providing high quality care to their patients.

Pharmacy techs Kelly Kline, Meghan Hudson, Jacquelyn Snowden, Gail Carrigg, Michelle Briddell and Elizabeth Esposito have nearly 85 years of combined pharmacy experience.

Kline joined Atlantic General Hospital’s Pharmacy Department in December 2017. Kline earned an advanced certification in medication history from the Pharmacy

Technician Certification Board.

Hudson joined the Pharmacy Department six years ago and has worked in the field for 20 years. She decided to pursue the medication therapy management (MTM) certification to assist with the

new MTM program launched by the organization’s AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy in 2017.

Snowden has 15 years of pharmacy experience and has worked as a medication reconciliation technician for the last four, comparing the lists of medications and dosages that patients provide at admission with those prescribed during treatment to create the most accurate and up-to-date records. This type of continual cross referencing acts as a system of checks and balances and brings to light possible drug interactions or duplicated medications that could result in a negative outcome for patients. She

earned an advanced certification in medication history from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board.

Briddell joined the staff of AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy in 2015 after working in the organization’s inpatient pharmacy for five years. She pursued the medication therapy management (MTM) certification to support the efforts of the pharmacy’s MTM program lead pharmacist, Karan Bealla, to make sure patients are taking their medications correctly and are not taking medicines that interact with each other.

Esposito joined Atlantic General’s Pharmacy Department in 2008. Two years later, she advanced to the position of pharmacy purchasing technician. Achieving the

Pharmacy Purchasing Certification was a validation of the training and experience she has acquired in her role over the last 10 years.

Therapist Announced

BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling in Berlin has announced the addition of a new therapist to its clinical team.

Madi O’Malley is a licensed graduate professional counselor, who has experience working with diverse populations. She has also worked as a school Counselor.

She earned her Master’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University with a dual concentration in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and School Counseling. She uses, primarily, a person-centered approach while incorporating cognitive behavioral techniques, trauma processing techniques, and dialectical behavioral interventions. She works with most populations having experience in play therapy, adolescents and teens, adults and couples.