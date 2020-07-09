ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A perplexing situation needs to be dealt with in order to avoid problems later on. Rely on both your own sense of what’s right and the advice of someone you trust to help work it out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Let your sharp Taurean business insight guide you when considering a “dream deal.” Without all the facts, it could turn into a nightmare. Remember: Investigate before investing.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Sharing so much of your time and your gifts with others is what you do so well, and this week, don’t be surprised if others want to share with you. Enjoy the experience. You’ve earned it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A difficult personal situation seems to defy efforts to resolve it. Perhaps you’re too close to it. Take some time to reassess what went wrong, and then see where things can be set right.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Leonine pride could be piqued a bit when someone else appears to be standing in your light. Be patient and resist the urge to growl at the interloper. You’ll soon be the “mane” attraction again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A professional situation benefits from your clear assessment of the circumstances involved. On the personal side, that new relationship looks as if it will continue to grow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): More good news about a loved one helps reassure others who could not share your more-optimistic view before. Continue to help everyone in need of your comforting presence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creating new friendships could turn out to be the unexpected but welcome result of reconnecting with old friends. The weekend is a good time for fun and games. Enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The more you learn about what you plan to do, the more likely you are to consider making some changes in your plans. This is good; don’t resist it. Instead, go with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A career change is still in your aspect, but a potential workplace change could be what you’ve been looking for. See what develops before making any drastic moves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your energy levels are high this week, which should help you get all your workaday tasks done and still leave you with enough breath to handle some domestic challenges.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): An unexpected fluke could cause problems with your plans. If so, use the time to troll for other available options, and you might be pleasantly surprised at what turns up.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy the company of lots of people, but you also can treasure the moments shared with just one special person.(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.