Worcester NAACP Hosts Car Prayer Vigil For George Floyd

by
Worcester NAACP Hosts Car Prayer Vigil For George Floyd

The Worcester County NAACP Car Prayer Vigil for George Floyd, held on June 5, was hosted by Rev.  Betty Smith of Tyree AME Church. NAACP President Ivory Smith is pictured with his daughter, Natasha Smith, welcoming approximately 75 cars to the service. Eight racially-diverse religious leaders shared their message of hope and solidarity following the tragic death of George Floyd. The prayer vigil ended with a moving rendition of “Wade in the Water” sung by Dr. Roxie Dennis Acholonu, ambassadors for Christ International Ministries. All cars then blew their horns nine times in a symbolic recognition of Floyd’s final minutes.