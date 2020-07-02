Man Charged For Riding Wild Horse On Assateague; Officials Offer Safety Reminders Ahead Of Weekend ASSATEAGUE — The arrival of the Fourth of July weekend, along with one individual who this week thought it was a good idea to actually mount one of the horses at Assateague provides a good opportunity to remind the public the island’s most famed residents are wild and potentially dangerous and should be given plenty… Read more »

76 Years And Counting For King's Cotton Candy Stand On OC Boardwalk (Editor's Note: The following story is part of a series on long-running, family-owned Boardwalk businesses.)OCEAN CITY – Boardwalk business owner Dan King arrived at his concession stand Monday morning to prepare for the busy day ahead.Each morning, King and his employees at King's Cotton Candy Stand begin the first shift of the day stocking shelves,…

OC Air Show Plans Safety Initiatives For August Weekend; Thunderbirds Could Still Headline OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Air Show will roar across the resort sky this summer after all on the weekend of Aug. 15-16, event officials announced on Thursday.Originally scheduled for June 13-14, the OC Air Show was postponed, but not cancelled back in April amid the height of the COVID-19 crisis in Maryland and…