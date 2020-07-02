Community partners, including members of the Maryland Moms Demand Action Eastern Shore local group, rallied outside the Salisbury Government Office Building on June 16 when a vote for the Second Amendment Preservation Resolution for Wicomico County was scheduled. While County Sheriff Mike Lewis withdrew the resolution from the agenda, gun safety advocates say they will continue to monitor the county’s intentions. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Moms Demand Action campaigns for new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws and loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families.