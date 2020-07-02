ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you don’t like to change plans once they’re set, once again, you might find that doing so can make a big difference in your favor. Family matters dominate the weekend.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You continue to get encouragement for your proposals, including some support from unlikely sources. Use this positive flow to move forward with your plans. Good luck.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Family matters are dominant this week. It’s a good time to be with those you love. It’s also a good time to contact loved ones with whom you’ve lost touch.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be careful not to allow differences of opinion to create unpleasant feelings, especially in the workplace. A neutral observer could check out the situation and suggest a resolution.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): While the Lion’s Den is the center of attention this week, with family matters dominating much of your time, workplace issues are also important. Try to find a balance between them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The future of a new relationship could depend on how much the usually impatient-to-get-things-done Virgo is willing to stop pushing and let things happen naturally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Worry over a loved one’s well-being is eased with good news from a sympathetic source. Your continued show of love and support is important. Stay with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to consider mending fences with someone you wish was back in your life. Forget about blame, and focus on the good things you once shared.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good week to start researching information regarding whatever changes you’re considering, whether it involves a new home, a new location or a new job.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A long-anticipated job opportunity could turn out to be less than you expected. But appearances might be deceiving. Check it out before you decide it’s not for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Good news: Adapting to a new situation might come more easily than you expected. You can look for continued support from colleagues who appreciate your contributions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Someone you care for might need more reassurance from the typically “unemotional” Pisces. Go ahead. Open up, and you might be surprised at what you find when you do.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a romantic at heart, although you can be amazingly practical when you need to be.

