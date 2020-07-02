Things I Like – July 3, 2020

by

A pool dip after a long beach day

Sports talk radio

A pile of sandals by the door

Slow cooking food on the grill

When the sun and moon are visible on the beach

Watching kids play in the ocean

My son’s love of shrimp

Lightning bugs in our backyard

Smell of an old hardware store

The day after spraying weeds

Fresh black mulch

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.