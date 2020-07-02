ASSATEAGUE — The arrival of the Fourth of July weekend, along with one individual who this week thought it was a good idea to actually mount one of the horses at Assateague provides a good opportunity to remind the public the island’s most famed residents are wild and potentially dangerous and should be given plenty… Read more »
(Editor’s Note: The following story is part of a series on long-running, family-owned Boardwalk businesses.)OCEAN CITY – Boardwalk business owner Dan King arrived at his concession stand Monday morning to prepare for the busy day ahead.Each morning, King and his employees at King’s Cotton Candy Stand begin the first shift of the day stocking shelves,… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Air Show will roar across the resort sky this summer after all on the weekend of Aug. 15-16, event officials announced on Thursday.Originally scheduled for June 13-14, the OC Air Show was postponed, but not cancelled back in April amid the height of the COVID-19 crisis in Maryland and… Read more »
BERLIN – A variety of new eateries, a candy store and even a meadery are among the new businesses calling Berlin home.Summer is bringing several new businesses to downtown Berlin. The Buzz Meadery opened last week and Dolle’s Candy Land and Pop’s Kitchen by DeNovo’s are set to open in the coming weeks. Several existing… Read more »