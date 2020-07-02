Kiwanis Food Drive Helps Re-supply Diakonia Pantry

The Kiwanis Food Drive helped to re-supply the Diakonia Food Pantry last month. Kiwanis members Diane Denk, Diane Sparzak and Sue Wineke, were in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot to accept donations. Thanks to the community and Kiwanis member donations, three vehicles were filled with non-perishables, which were immediately delivered to the Diakonia shelter in West Ocean City.