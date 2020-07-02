FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island will request a public hearing to discuss a proposed pier and dock construction project after fielding concerns from nearby residents.

Last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to request a public hearing from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) regarding a proposed pier and dock construction project at 1306 N. Shultz Road.

The property owner had originally submitted plans to construct a 4-by-28-foot pier, a 6-by-35-foot dock and a boat lift with four associated pilings in the Little Assawoman Bay. During and after the public notice period, however, the agency received comments from an adjacent neighbor and nearby community members with concerns about navigation, orientation and channelward encroachment.

Town Manager Terry Tieman said town staff, council members, the contractor and DNREC Environmental Scientist Matthew Jones met in late May to discuss the configuration of the proposed dock and pier, as well as feasible alternatives.

“This is the jurisdiction of DNREC because it does not involve a canal,” she said. “It extends into the bay.”

Following that meeting, and subsequent studies, Tieman said the property owner agreed to minimize the project.

A new public notice period, which began last week, now includes plans for a 4-by-13-foot pier – of which only a 4-by-10-foot section is channelward of the mean high water line (MHWL) – a 6-by-45-foot dock that runs parallel to the existing rip-rap revetment, and two boat lifts (the farthest is 12 feet out, the other at approximately 8 feet).

“The reconfiguration of the structure brings it as close to the existing rip-rap revetment as possible and the total channelward encroachment from the MHWL is 28-29 feet,” a memo from Jones reads.

Tieman said DNREC would seek comments from the public regard the reconfigured pier and dock project. She also noted the town council could request a public hearing.

“The council may want to – because we’ve had some inquiries – suggest a public hearing so that information can be presented, and a better plan can be discussed so everybody is on the same page,” she said.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean said she supported a public hearing, highlighting safety concerns and navigation challenges in the Little Assawoman Bay near North Shultz Road.

“I’m glad to see there has been a reconsideration,” she said. “But I do think that the town should ask for a public hearing.”

With no further questions, the council voted 7-0 to request a public hearing. Tieman noted that documents and drawings related to the proposed pier and dock project could be found on the town’s website.

“I think it will clear things up for people who were very concerned about it,” she said.