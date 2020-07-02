Among the bands tapped to perform this month at the Freeman Stage are Lower Case Blues, left, and the Lauren Glick Band. In addition to the regional bands, a Young Audience Series will be held weekly at the venue through Labor Day weekend. Submitted Photos

SELBYVILLE, Del. — The Freeman Stage recently announced the first two weeks of performances for its 13th season, which will feature local and regional artists and have a reduced capacity to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

This season will kick on Thursday, July 9, with Lower Case Blues for a special sponsor event. The lineup will include other local favorites, such as Lauren Glick Band and Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis, as well as regional acts like Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute. Young Audience Series programming will start July 11 with Cascading Carlos, the Juggler and will run through Sept. 5 with free weekly children’s events at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Public on-sale began at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2. The nonprofit — located in Selbyville, Del. — hopes to roll out the rest of the season in two-week intervals as planning will be ongoing.

In addition to a reduced capacity, the nonprofit announced a few safety changes to its policies due to COVID-19. To accommodate as many patrons as possible while adhering to physical distancing guidelines, attendance is being sold in pods rather than individual tickets, which will have seating for up to four individuals. Additionally, all attendees of a pod will need to be present before they can enter the venue.

Patrons will also be required to wear a mask upon entry, exit and moving around the venue — though once seated, it may be removed. The venue is also implementing a clear bag policy this season to limit physical contact associated with traditional bag searches.

“Presenting a season of the arts in accordance with government and public health guidelines is not without its challenges, but for our staff and Board of Directors, it was important to offer live arts experiences to the community this summer,” said Patti Grimes, executive director.

As an arts nonprofit, the support of Freeman Stage sponsors — including its Season Sponsors, Sodoka Inc., Sara Chase Carlson and Schell Brothers — and donors are as important as ever in continuing to provide arts access to the region.

The Freeman Stage is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which partners to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.