OCEAN CITY — Vigilance and caution were words bandied about this week on the eve of the Fourth of July weekend in Ocean City as the resort prepared to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors.

While COVID-19 appears to be rebounding at an alarming rate in many states around the country, Maryland continues to see its critical metrics trending in the right direction for the most part. The number of new cases across the country has spiked by around 80% in the last two weeks alone and just this week Delaware rolled back its phased recovery plan in coastal Sussex County after seeing an increase in the neighboring resort communities.

On the eve of the Fourth of July, a potential blockbuster with the holiday falling on a Saturday and a near picture-perfect weather forecast, Ocean City and the rest of the state is bracing for big crowds. Gov. Larry Hogan said this week during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works (BPW) meeting residents and visitors need to be more cautious than ever and continue to follow the public safety protocols to avoid a similar flare up in Maryland.

“In Maryland, rather than seeing record highs, we are continuing to experience record lows in the critical metrics, but we cannot afford to stop being vigilant and cautious,” he said. “Before we begin this holiday weekend, I want to stress again that the coronavirus is beginning to spread rapidly among young people, many of whom are asymptomatic, but who could still infect their parents, grandparents and other vulnerable people.”

Hogan re-emphasized the current restrictions and limitations in place under stage two of his recovery plan, particularly those pertaining to restaurants and bars. In Sussex County in Delaware this week, it was the apparent flaunting of some of the restrictions regarding physical distancing and crowd sizes that forced Gov. John Carney to pump the brakes on his state’s recovery plans.

While Hogan has not suggested any similar measures in Maryland, he specifically pointed out the alarming rate of positive test results among the state’s young people.

“In Maryland, restaurants and bars are open for seated service only at 50% capacity with strong physical distancing and sanitation protocols in place,” he said. “Young people seem to feel bulletproof and many of them are ignoring the public health guidelines. The current infection rate among Marylanders under the age of 35 is now shockingly 52% higher than the rate of those who are 35 or older.”

As a result, Hogan reiterated during Wednesday’s BPW meeting the importance of following the state-mandated guidelines and reminded residents and visitors Maryland is still under a state of emergency.

“All Marylanders should continue practicing physical distancing whenever possible, wearing masks in public places and avoiding large gatherings,” he said. “Our long-term recovery can only be effective if we all continue exercising personal responsibility.”

Maryland Department of Health (MDH) spokesman Charlie Gischlar echoed Hogan’s sentiments on Thursday and urged residents and visitors not to let their guard down at all times, but particularly on the holiday weekend. Gischlar warned a spike in reported cases or pop-up clusters of cases could result in the state pumping the brakes on the recovery plan.

“The Maryland Department of Health is urging citizens to be extra cautious as the holiday weekend approaches,” he said. “Use best practices such as maintaining a safe distance from others, wear a mask or face covering and practice good hand hygiene. If a Maryland citizen suspects that they may have come in contact with an infected individual, or have contracted the virus, they are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test.”

On Thursday, Hogan announced additional steps to further expand COVID-19 testing opportunities for Marylanders including Worcester County and the Ocean City area. A subsequent new directive from the MDH instructs healthcare providers around the state to order a test for any individual who requests one, regardless of symptoms. Up to now, some testing sites have continued to require a doctor’s note, but the new directive ensures that requirement may no longer pose an obstacle to those who wish to be tested.

“While other states are experiencing testing shortages, the state of Maryland will continue to have an abundant supply of testing available at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone in our state who wants to be tested,” he said. “As more and more people are returning to the workplace and as more Marylanders are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become even more critical.”

Locally, the Worcester County Health Department and the town of Ocean City are now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at the Park-and-Ride in West Ocean City on Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments are available by calling 410-632-1100, ext. 1119.