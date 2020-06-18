Daily programs will be offered at the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum at the south end of the Boardwalk. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum will again this summer offer daily programs for the families to enjoy.

In 1891, the surfmen working at the Ocean City Life Saving Station strived to meet their twofold mission — to prevent shipwrecks and rescue ships in distress. The surfmen were faced with countless unrelenting storms, head high snowdrifts and bone-chilling weather. The conditions never wavered the surfmen’s, mission to rescue lives. Fast forward 128 years later and the station has taken on a new mission — to inspire and support the interpretation and appreciation of the cultural and natural history of Ocean City.

With proper precautions in place, such as mandatory masks for all visitors and employees, hand sanitizing stations and reduced museum capacity, the museum will continue to offer an array of programs and unique museum experiences. All summer programs will be taking place outside of the museum, allowing visitors to spread out. The daily fish feeding program has been switched out for our newest program, Saltwater Fishing Then and Now. On Mondays through Saturdays at 11 a.m., the museum will provide glimpse into the history of sportfishing in Ocean City and provide angler tips to make your next fishing trip a success for the whole family.

When touring the museum this summer, visitors will notice the newest exhibit, A Feminine Touch: The story of the women who had a hand in shaping a town. Learn about the profound impact women have made within Ocean City from the 1800s through the 1990s. This display of historic photographs, postcards, military awards and women’s clothing provides a view into the lives of several influential women. With a focus on the hospitality industry, this exhibit will cover a group of eight forward-thinking women who represented what is now known as the “Petticoat Regime.” These women were entrepreneurs who owned and operated some of the town’s first hotels. In addition to showcasing entrepreneurs and women in uniform, individuals who committed acts of bravery are woven into this timeline as well.

The full weekly summer programming, which will be offered outside the museum grounds to heighten safety opportunities, includes Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m., Saltwater Fishing Then & Now; Monday, 10 a.m., History of our Surfmen; Tuesday, 10 a.m., Beach Safety; Thursday, 10 a.m., All about Sharks; and Friday, 10 a.m., Land Sky and Sea.