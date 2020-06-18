ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A plan you’ve kept on hold for a long time finally could be greenlighted. But in typical Aries form, you’ll need to be sure that everything is in place before you hit the “start” button.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Others might urge you to act more quickly on your ideas. But you’d be wise to follow your Bovine instincts and get more facts to bolster your position when you finally present it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might be tempted to accept the well-meaning offer of a friend to act as an intermediary in a dispute. But you know best what it’s about, and you can handle the challenge. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Entertainment can play an important role this week. Enjoy some well-earned diversion with people you care about. Something especially wonderful might come from this well-spent time.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Catnaps and playtime are in order for Leos and Leonas who need to take some time off from their hectic schedules to restore their energies and rebuild their mental muscles. Have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Virgos will need to keep an open mind this week about choices that seem improbable. A closer study might well reveal possibilities that might have been overlooked. Stay with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A disappointing outcome of a well-intentioned effort should be seen as a lesson in how to do it right the next time. Note all your changes and have your new plan set up by week’s end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creative projects might have to go on standby as you tackle other matters making demands on your time and energy. Things should ease by the middle of next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your honest approach to an unsettling experience draws admiration from others. Use their positive feedback to build support for your program to introduce needed changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A workplace goal that suddenly seems out of reach is no problem for the sure-footed Goat, who moves steadily forward despite any obstacles placed in his or her way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A job-related situation could provide an opportunity you hadn’t considered before. Look it over carefully and see where and how you can tailor it to fit your needs.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Showing strength as well as sympathy helps you deal with a difficult personal matter. It also helps you set an example for others when it’s their turn to get involved in the situation.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of making people feel comfortable without losing one whit of your own dignity in the process.

(c) 2020 King Features Syndicate, Inc.