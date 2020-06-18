The Ocean City Surf Club recently presented its 2020 Sponsor of the Year Award to the Bank of Ocean City. Pictured outside the West Ocean City branch, from left, are OC Surf Club Vice President Rusty Ruzsin, Bank of Ocean City Vice President Earl Conley II and Surf Club President Tommy Vach. Submitted Photos

Top Producer Named

OCEAN CITY — Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva has announced the May top producers for its Maryland locations.

Top listing volume for individual agents went to Kimberly Lucido-McCabe of the Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office.

Top listing volumes for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group (Grant Fritschle, Jon Barker, Clint Bickford, Bryan Coates and Mark Barker) of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office (Kate Deckenback, Chris Lane, Wendy Stever, Gillian Walsh and Katrilla Giddens).

Top written volume for individual agents went to Kimberly Lucido-McCabe for Ocean City and Tim Dennis of the Salisbury office. Top written volume for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva of the Salisbury office.

Top sales volume awards for individuals went to Jay Pierorazio Ocean City office and Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office. Top sales volume for teams went to the Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office and the Sell Delmarva Group of the Salisbury office

Individual agents and teams also were recognized for highest units of the month of May: Kimberly Lucido-McCable won for the most listings; Melanie Shoff won for the most contracts written; and Michael Dunn received top honors for the most closings. The Fritschle Barker Group won for the highest number of new listings and most ratified contracts, and the The Moore Team of the Ocean City office won for highest number of closings.

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY — SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate has announced the promotion of Rick Tilghman to managing director.

Amy and Brent Miller, executive managing directors and principals at SVN|Miller said Tilghman will oversee all daily operations of Brokerage, Property Management, Maintenance and Business Development.

Since starting his commercial real estate career in 2005, Tilghman has been involved in over 500 commercial real estate transactions. Tilghman served as an advisor from 2005-2012 and business development manager from 2012-2016. In 2016, Tilghman was promoted to director of property management specializing in the asset management of commercial properties.

“Over the past eight years, Rick has been an invaluable member of the SVN|Miller Team. Increasing property management business by 55%, helped develop and grow a maintenance and janitorial department by 300%, and hiring over 12 new employees are some notable accomplishments during his tenure as director of property management,” said Amy Miller.

Tilghman earned the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation within his first two years in the business and has earned his Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation.

Property Purchased

SALISBURY – Advisor Christian Phillips recently represented local non-profit, Maryland Capital Enterprises (MCE), in the purchase of 314 Civic Avenue in Salisbury. The 2,800-square-foot freestanding office building satisfies MCE’s need for additional space and enhanced visibility as they expand their footprint on the Eastern Shore.

In the new location, Maryland Capital Enterprises will continue operating as a non-profit organization developing business plans, providing business development training and issuing small business loans. In addition to these services, Civic Avenue will also house the Women’s Business Center, a branch of the organization designed to empower and support women in business throughout Maryland.

“Non-profit organizations tend to have very dynamic operations and needs,” said Phillips. “Having a firm grasp on the role that they play within the community or in this case, state, was crucial in matching them with a property that checked all of their boxes.”

Phillips worked closely with MCE to ensure the successful transition into the Civic Avenue property. The seller, Wraparound Maryland, was represented by Tonney Insley of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate.