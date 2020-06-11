Bank Reports PPP Numbers

BERLIN — As an approved Small Business Administration (SBA) lender, Shore United Bank announced this month it has approved more than 1,300 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and funded over $121 million to provide support to local businesses.

“Our outstanding team worked tirelessly to assist our small business customers who applied for PPP loans. As a local community bank, we are committed to supporting our customers, families and communities,” said Scott Beatty, president and CEO of Shore United Bank.

National Awards Announced

SALISBURY — Wor-Wic Community College received a gold award in the student viewbook category for its 2019 “You Book” and a merit award in the special video category for its 2019 holiday greeting in the 35th Annual Educational Advertising Awards, sponsored by “Higher Education Marketing Report,” a monthly magazine covering the admissions marketing field.

A national panel of industry specialists reviewed each piece of the Annual Educational Advertising Awards, judging creativity, marketing execution and message impact. Judges awarded gold, silver, bronze and merit designations to those entrants whose programs and materials displayed exceptional quality, creativity and message effectiveness. Judges also presented a select number of “Best of Show” awards to entrants whose work exhibits the highest standards of excellence.

The college also recently received a bronze Paragon Award from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations in the e-card category for its 2018 holiday greeting video. The Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at two-year community and technical colleges. It’s the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

Property Changes Hands

BERLIN — Tonney Insley, SVN Miller Commercial settled on 3.3 acres at the southeast corner of Route 50 and Samuel Bowen Boulevard in Berlin.

The land development group, Core Acquisitions, is a commercial real estate investment, development, property and asset management company based in Chicago. The company felt this market was worthy of investment and when tasked with the project by 7-Eleven mobilized to acquire the land in a walk through the entitlement process.

The site has been approved for development and Core Acquisitions will be constructing a 7-Eleven convenience store with a car wash. The project is slated to begin construction over the summer and local construction firm Delmarva Veteran Builders will oversee the build.

In October of 2018, Insley also sold the southwest corner of US Route 50 and Samuel Bowen Boulevard. That property could see development in the future but is currently available for ground lease.

The proposed gas station will be the last service center on US Route 50 until entering West Ocean City. It’s prominent location by Walmart, and The Home Depot in Berlin, will offer convenience to travelers shopping at the large center.