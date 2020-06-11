Berlin Officials Approve New Athena Plaza Site Plan BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission approved plans for a 7-Eleven and Fairfield Inn near the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street this week.On Wednesday, the commission voted 5-1 to approve a site plan for what has been called Athena Plaza, which includes a proposed Fairfield Inn, 7-Eleven and two future development sites…. Read more »

The Freeman Stage Going Local This Summer; Hopes For National Acts Officially Dropped SELBYVILLE — The planning for the 2020 season at The Freeman Stage began soon after the last performance last year, but what would have been the organization’s biggest lineup to date had to be shelved when the pandemic struck.While the nation was in quarantine, the nonprofit pivoted its programming to provide virtual arts experiences via… Read more »

Maryland Governor Opens Inside Restaurants, Allows Outside Amusements Starting Friday OCEAN CITY — The struggling resort business community breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday when Governor Larry Hogan announced the next stage in his phased economic recovery plan.Hogan on Wednesday announced restaurants and food service facilities will be able to reopen indoor dining areas at a capacity of 50% Friday 5 p.m. The… Read more »