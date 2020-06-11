ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Choosing to work with someone you once thought might have been disloyal is a courageous move. The logical next step is to talk things out so there’ll be no reason for raising suspicions again.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Take your time making a decision about a personal or work-related relationship. New facts are still coming in, and you’ll want to know the full story before you take a definitive step.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Expect to learn something new about an old problem. This could provide some insight into how the problem began, and why it still defies efforts to find a resolution. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An uneasy work-related relationship can be eased with compromises by both sides. The parties might consider putting the agreed-upon changes in writing in case of a future misunderstanding.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Oh, you lucky Felines: Your romantic aspects are in absolutely purrrfect form. Don’t be surprised at how especially attentive the ladies and gentlemen in your life are going to be this week.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Looking to prove yourself in a difficult situation is laudable. But try paying more attention to advice from experienced contacts. It could help you avoid time-wasting missteps.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business decision seems easy enough to make based on what you know. But this week could bring new facts to light, and you might have to do some heavy rethinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Feeling sure about the steps you expect to take is great. But you may need to share a few dollops of that confidence with those who have some doubts about your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A sense of well-being dominates much of the week. A slightly depressed mood could set in on the weekend. But seeing family and friends helps shoo it away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You appear to be walking your life’s path like the sure-footed Goat you are. But someone might feel you could do better. Listen to the advice, but make up your own mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): With positive signs growing stronger, Aquarians could find themselves facing choices that are each too good to turn down. Best advice: Go for the one you feel most comfortable with.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Someone you know might need your comfort and wisdom during a particularly difficult period. Your encouraging words help restore self-confidence and rebuild strength.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your kindness to all who need you is always appreciated and sets a fine example for others to follow.

