ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Still operating under a full head of self-esteem makes you want to tackle a matter you had shied away from. OK. But be sure to arm yourself with facts before you make a move.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): That smart move you recently made caught the attention of a lot of people, including some with financial deals to offer. Use your Taurean wariness to check them out thoroughly.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Shyness might keep you from asking for more information on a potentially important matter. But your curiosity grows stronger by midweek and gives you the impetus for data-gathering.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Taking on too many tasks may not be the wise thing to do at this time. You might overspend both your physical and emotional energy reserves, and have to miss out on some upcoming events.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Try to keep your spending at an affordable level. Splurging now — especially on credit — could create a problem if your finances are too low for you to take advantage of a possible opportunity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might not approve of a colleague’s behavior during much of the week. But don’t play the judgmental Virgo card here. As always, check the facts before you assume the worst.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Coping with an old issue that has suddenly re-emerged could take a big toll on your emotional energies. Decide whether you really want to pursue the possibilities here.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): For all your skill in keeping your secrets safe, you could be unwittingly letting one slip out by the way you’re behaving in that new relationship. Are congratulations soon to be in order?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good old-fashioned horse sense could help you get around those who unknowingly or deliberately put obstacles in your way. Ignore the confusion and follow your own lead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A puzzling attitude change in a colleague from friendly to chilly might stem from a long-hidden resentment suddenly bubbling up. An open and honest talk should resolve the problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This week, many ever-generous Aquarians might find themselves feeling an acquisitive urge. If so, indulge it. You’ve earned the right to treat yourself to wonderful things.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Expect to get a lot of advice on how to go about implementing your plans. But once you’ve sorted it all out, you’ll probably find that, once again, your way will be the best way.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy the quiet times of your life, but when you’re in the mood, you can throw a party everyone will want to go to.

