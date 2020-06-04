The Globe Eyes Reopening In July After Extensive Renovation BERLIN – The months-long restoration of an iconic Berlin business is finally nearing completion.The Globe, which has been undergoing a massive renovation since being purchased by Burley Oak Brewing’s Bryan Brushmiller, is in the final stages of construction. Brushmiller hopes to welcome the public back to The Globe in July, pending the lifting of state… Read more »

Resort To Offer Drive-In Movies To Fill Free Special Event Void OCEAN CITY — In an effort to fill the void of many special events canceled because of the ongoing health crisis, the Town of Ocean City this week announced it is offering a free drive-in movie each week at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.Starting Monday, June 15, the town of Ocean City is offering… Read more »

Driver Faces Robbery, Assault Charges In Hit-And-Run Incident OCEAN CITY — A New Castle, Del. man faces 20 charges this week after allegedly being part of a group that jumped and robbed a man in downtown Ocean City last Sunday and then ran over one of his alleged co-conspirators with a vehicle in an attempt to get away.Dominick Mendez-Powell, 20, of New Castle,… Read more »