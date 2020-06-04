Things I Like – June 5, 2020

Hearing my son sing in the shower

Fish stories around a marina

A pool dip after working in the yard

Smell of a pencil after sharpening

Big puffy clouds and a bright blue sky

Sea glass art

Getting home right before a storm

When every crab in a dozen is solid

Lights with dimmer switches

Cleaning out sand from my truck

A bright red watermelon

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.