BERLIN – The months-long restoration of an iconic Berlin business is finally nearing completion.The Globe, which has been undergoing a massive renovation since being purchased by Burley Oak Brewing's Bryan Brushmiller, is in the final stages of construction. Brushmiller hopes to welcome the public back to The Globe in July, pending the lifting of state…
OCEAN CITY — In an effort to fill the void of many special events canceled because of the ongoing health crisis, the Town of Ocean City this week announced it is offering a free drive-in movie each week at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.Starting Monday, June 15, the town of Ocean City is offering…
OCEAN CITY — A New Castle, Del. man faces 20 charges this week after allegedly being part of a group that jumped and robbed a man in downtown Ocean City last Sunday and then ran over one of his alleged co-conspirators with a vehicle in an attempt to get away.Dominick Mendez-Powell, 20, of New Castle,…
OCEAN CITY — As expected, Gov. Larry Hogan late Wednesday announced the state was prepared to enter stage two of his phased recovery plan, but unexpected was his continued reluctance to ease the struggles of the restaurant and hospitality industries.Hogan announced on Wednesday stage two of his Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery would take effect…