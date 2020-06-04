Five Join Worcester Prep’s 12-Letter Club

by

Shanahan CU DRB

Shanahan

Matha DRB

Matha

Van Orden DRB

Van Orden

Miller DRB

Miller

Copeland

Copeland

BERLIN- Five standout student-athletes were recently inducted to Worcester Prep’s prestigious 12-letter Club, continuing a long tradition at the Berlin school.

The five student-athletes were inducted to the 12-letter club for lettering in three varsity sports in each of their four upper-school years at Worcester Prep. The students participated in a fall, winter and spring varsity sport in each of their four high school years.

The newest inductees were celebrated as part of Worcester Prep’s drive-through graduation celebration. Joining the prestigious 12-Letter Club this year were Emily Copeland, Alessia Matha, Hana Miller, Maddy Shanahan and Madison Van Orden.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.