BERLIN- Five standout student-athletes were recently inducted to Worcester Prep’s prestigious 12-letter Club, continuing a long tradition at the Berlin school.

The five student-athletes were inducted to the 12-letter club for lettering in three varsity sports in each of their four upper-school years at Worcester Prep. The students participated in a fall, winter and spring varsity sport in each of their four high school years.

The newest inductees were celebrated as part of Worcester Prep’s drive-through graduation celebration. Joining the prestigious 12-Letter Club this year were Emily Copeland, Alessia Matha, Hana Miller, Maddy Shanahan and Madison Van Orden.