Multiple Assault Charges For Downtown Fighting

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on five counts of assault last weekend following an incident at a 27th Street motel.

Around 12:20 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a motel on 27th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. The officer met with three individuals including two females and one male who reported they had just been assaulted.

One of the female victims told police she was on her second-floor balcony when she observed a suspect later identified as Brayden Crawley, 22, of Manns Choice, Pa., yelling at another female. The female on the second floor told police she called down to Crawley to leave the other woman alone.

According to police reports, Crawley came up the motel steps and assaulted two females on the second floor, pushing one into a window. A male who was part of the group tried to intercede and break up the fight and was punched in face, according to police reports. Crawley reportedly left the area on foot, but was located by police about an hour later in the area of 27th Street.

Crawley reportedly told police he had been assaulted by two males who had pushed him down the steps. Crawley reportedly told police he confronted the two men because they had attempted to give alcohol to his female friend who was under the age of 21.

Back at the original scene, OCPD officers met with victims who told a different version of the events. One male witness told police he was taking the trash out at his residence when he observed Crawley yelling at a female in the parking lot. When the witness asked the female victim if she was okay, she indicated she was not and walked with him to his apartment.

Crawley then ran up the stairs to the apartment and punched the female victim in the nose. Crawley then turned his attention on the male who was assisting the female victim and punched him as well. In summary, Crawley was arguing with a female in the motel parking lot and a group of individuals attempted to intercede on her behalf. All in all, Crawley was charged with five counts of second-degree assault throughout the incident.

Fire Extinguisher Prank

OCEAN CITY — A Bel Air, Md. man was arrested on multiple counts of malicious destruction of property last week after allegedly grabbing a fire extinguisher from a north-end condo parking garage and spraying it in the lobby and on vehicles.

Around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a condominium at 125th Street for a reported malicious destruction of property that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications advised a caller had witnessed three individuals take a fire extinguisher from the wall of the parking garage and utilize it to damage vehicles.

Communications personnel advised the suspects, identified as three teenagers, had run west toward Northside Park. While heading to the area, the OCPD officer observed three teenagers matching the descriptions provided by communications walking through the parking lot at Northside Park.

The officer detained the individuals and advised them while he was stopping them. Without prompting, one of the suspects identified as Ethan Harding, 20, of Bel Air, Md., reportedly said “It was me,” and explained he did it because he wanted to be “cool” and “show off” for his friends.

When Harding was asked to explain what he did, he reportedly told the officer he took the fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed its contents onto a car and in the building. Harding apologized and told the officer he was just bored and wanted to have some fun, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer observed the elevator vestibule of the condominium was covered in a dry chemical from the fire extinguisher Harding had sprayed. The officer also observed the fire extinguisher case was broken and also observed a white Ford Explorer covered in the same dry chemical. Harding was arrested and charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction of property. The amount of damage to the condo including cleaning up and replacing the fire extinguisher was estimated at $1,000. The amount of damage to the Ford Explorer is not known.

Staggering In Traffic Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Towson man was arrested last week for staggering in traffic and nearly getting struck by a vehicle before scrapping with a police officer attempting to take him into custody.

Shortly after 1 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 81st Street when he observed a vehicle swerve wildly from one lane to another. The officer observed the vehicle had swerved to avoid hitting a male in the traffic lanes later identified as Timothy Certeza, 22, of Towson, Md., who was reportedly waving his arms and staggering about. Certeza then left the roadway and went back onto the sidewalk, according to police reports.

The officer pulled over, activated his emergency lights and approached Certeza. The officer told Certeza to stop, but he reportedly ignored the officer and continued to walk south before complying. The officer told Certeza he was almost hit by a vehicle because of his actions and asked him what he was doing, but Certeza appeared confused by the question and told the officer he was “just saying hi to them,” according to police reports.

Certeza was noticeably intoxicated and the officer told him to take a seat on a nearby set of steps. Certeza then began to run away from the officer, who reached out and grabbed him by his T-shirt. According to police reports, Certeza spun around and struck the officer in the chest with his hand and attempted to break the officer’s arms away from him.

The officer pulled Certeza closer and ultimately had to wrestle him to the ground before taking him into custody. Certeza was charged with intoxicated endangerment, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and other traffic-related offenses.

Local Arrested For Disturbing The Peace

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested last weekend after first failing to pay his cab fare and then causing a disturbance in his neighborhood.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Robin Drive for a reported male suspect refusing to pay his cab fare. Upon arrival, the officer found the suspect, later identified as Johnathan Opie, 23, of Ocean City, passed out in the front seat of the taxi, according to police reports.

The officer spoke to the cab driver who reported he picked Opie up at Wicomico Street and took him to Robin Drive where he lives. Upon arrival, Opie reportedly attempted to pay his $9 cab fare with Newport cigarettes before passing out.

According to police reports, the officer opened the door in an attempt to wake Opie up and a baggie of marijuana fell from his lap onto the ground. When Opie was asked for his identification, he reportedly said “sure,” and handed the officer a second bag of marijuana from his pocket. According to police reports, Opie was intoxicated on alcohol.

The investigation revealed Opie did not have any cash on him, nor did he have a key to get inside his apartment. In addition, he had no roommates that could assist him. By that time, a man who identified himself as Opie’s neighbor came down from his porch and paid the cab fare. The officer seized the marijuana and advised Opie he was free to go. The taxi also left the area at that time.

According to police reports, Opie went to his apartment on the third floor and began kicking and punching the door while shouting for someone to let him in. The officer went up to the third floor and asked Opie to stop yelling and questioned why he was shouting for someone to let him in when he said he had no roommates.

The officer reported he could hear Opie yelling and banging on his door from his patrol car, which was parked about 70 feet away. While Opie continued to yell and bang on the door, the officer observed porch lights coming on and people coming out of their apartments to see what was going on.

Meanwhile, a neighbor arrived to help the officer with Opie, but Opie allegedly got loud again and aggressively began yelling at the neighbor. The officer reportedly gave Opie a lawful order to stop shouting and making noise by banging on his door. Opie reportedly made several comments that he wanted to be arrested since he was locked out of his apartment.

Finally, the officer arrested Opie for disorderly conduct and failing to obey a lawful order. While searching Opie subsequent to the arrest, the officer found a knotted plastic bag containing suspected cocaine and additional charges were tacked on.

Compliance Checks Planned

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) will be conducting alcohol compliance checks during the month of June. This enforcement effort will take place at area bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers throughout the resort.

The purpose of this operation is to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21. Personnel under the age of 21, accompanied by plainclothes law enforcement officers, will be visiting bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages.

The OCPD would like to remind all business owners that serving alcohol to underage citizens is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact to their business and the underage individual involved. The OCPD encourages everyone to obey all alcohol regulations to ensure a safer resort town.